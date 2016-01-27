New Attorney Attempting to Get Murderer George Huguely Released

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Convicted murderer George Huguely is trying another legal tactic.

A jury convicted the former University of Virginia student in 2012 of second-degree murder for killing fellow student Yeardley Love in May 2010. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Huguely's newest attorney, Jonathan Sheldon, filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Wednesday. Habeas corpus is when a person can report an unlawful imprisonment before a judge.

Huguely's 12-count claim says he had multiple instances of ineffective counsel during his original trial and that the jury wasn't properly instructed on the meaning of the word malice.

Previous defense attorneys had petitioned the United States Supreme Court to hear their claim that Huguely’s Sixth Amendment right to counsel was violated during his trial after one of them became ill and missed several days. As a result, that attorney was not able to examine one of the defense’s experts at the original trial. The justices decided in October of 2015 to not hear his argument.

Sheldon says his client was severely intoxicated at the time of the murder and did not premeditate Love's death.

The attorney is demanding that Huguely be released from prison and allow him to have an evidence hearing.

The court has yet to schedule a date to hear Huguely’s case.