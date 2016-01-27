Quantcast

New Attorney Attempting to Get Murderer George Huguely Released

Posted: Updated: Jan 27, 2016 05:55 PM
File Image: George Huguely being escorted into court File Image: George Huguely being escorted into court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Convicted murderer George Huguely is trying another legal tactic.

A jury convicted the former University of Virginia student in 2012 of second-degree murder for killing fellow student Yeardley Love in May 2010. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Huguely's newest attorney, Jonathan Sheldon, filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Wednesday. Habeas corpus is when a person can report an unlawful imprisonment before a judge.

Huguely's 12-count claim says he had multiple instances of ineffective counsel during his original trial and that the jury wasn't properly instructed on the meaning of the word malice.

Previous defense attorneys had petitioned the United States Supreme Court to hear their claim that Huguely’s Sixth Amendment right to counsel was violated during his trial after one of them became ill and missed several days. As a result, that attorney was not able to examine one of the defense’s experts at the original trial. The justices decided in October of 2015 to not hear his argument.

Sheldon says his client was severely intoxicated at the time of the murder and did not premeditate Love's death.

The attorney is demanding that Huguely be released from prison and allow him to have an evidence hearing.

The court has yet to schedule a date to hear Huguely’s case.

  • New Attorney Attempting to Get Murderer George Huguely ReleasedMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • In Depth: Huguely Trial

    In Depth: Huguely Trial

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story

    An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.