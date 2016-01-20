Augusta Co. Landowners Invited to Meetings on Gas Pipeline Issues

People in the path of Dominion Resources’ proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline are invited to a pair of meetings.

The Augusta County Alliance (ACA) is hosting a community meeting at the Government Center in Verona starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 20.

Members of the pipeline opposition group will update landowners on the project's approval process currently going on with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

FERC is reviewing Dominion's application to build a natural gas pipeline through parts of central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

ACA says it also take time to answer questions from the crowd during the meetings.

“We want them to go away and know that the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is not a done deal by any stretch of the imagination. That there's a lot they can do, and there's a lot that's happening, and give them some ideas about what they can do and get them fired up to continue saying this is our home and these are our rights,” said ACA Co-Chair Nancy Sorrells.

Property rights attorneys will be on hand at a second meeting Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center to answer questions from landowners affected by the pipeline's route.

“The lawyers will be there to give advice to the landowners specifically, because it's a little scary to get that letter in the mail and to think that they need to make a deal because there's nothing they do. So, the lawyers are going to tell them that there's a lot they can do to protect their rights and their property,” Sorrells said.

Some people in Augusta and Nelson counties have claimed that the company is misleading landowners over land surveying issues. The energy company says the surveys are critical for the pipeline route so that they can work to avoid natural resources, as well as to track damage done during construction.