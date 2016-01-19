Virginia College Students Lobby for Climate Change Action

Dozens of college students are lobbying Virginia leaders to take more action on climate change and clean energy initiatives.

They are members of the Virginia Student Environmental Coalition, and several students at the University of Virginia are members of this group.

They say they want to see the governor change his position on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

“If he were to see that students who are going to be impacted by his decisions are really, really lobbying against these pipelines, I think that could sway him a little more. It would be awesome if our student power could really, really make a difference and I think it can," said Ian Ware, a media liaison for the Virginia Student Environmental Coalition.

The students also want lawmakers to address coastal communities in danger of rising sea levels.