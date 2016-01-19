Activists Lobby Against Proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Dozens of landowners and environmentalists gathered in Richmond Tuesday.

They traveled there from all over the commonwealth to speak out against the planned Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Dominion Resources has put forth a proposed natural gas pipeline that would go from West Virginia, through Virginia, and down to North Carolina.

One group came to the state capitol with signs, artwork and rallying cries, along with a symbolic makeshift pipeline.

Some activists are demanding lawmakers approve bills like HB 1118 and SB 614, which are designed to prop up the rights of homeowners over companies. They’re voicing their opposition to current state laws that allow natural gas companies to go on private property without the permission of the land owner

"The Virginia legislature is very beholden to Dominion's interests. So, I would love to see this vote, even this bill, our repeal bill make it out of committee, but I'll believe it when I see it," said Friends of Nelson President Joanna Salidis.

Those pieces of legislation have not been taken up yet by their respective House and Senate committees on commerce and labor.

Similar measures failed to get out of state House and Senate committees during the 2015 session of the General Assembly.

The power companies involved, and the officials supporting the natural gas pipeline - including Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe - have said all along the project will create a tremendous supply of energy for Virginia and neighboring states.

They have also adamantly claimed that the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will ultimately help Virginians by lowering their energy bills.