Search Warrants Reveal New Details in Hannah Graham Case

An exchange between murder suspect Jesse Matthew and police is just one in a series of new details coming to light in the Hannah Graham investigation.

Tuesday, 135 pages of court documents and search warrants were released to the public. The documents are shedding light on in the investigation into the disappearance and death of the 18-year-old University of Virginia student.

Matthew is accused of abducting Graham from Charlottesville's Downtown Mall in September 2014 and killing her.

The documents show police seized a cellphone, possible hairs, three toothbrushes, a cigar butt and other items from a search of Matthew's Hessian Hill apartment on Sept. 19. The cigar butt is what investigators used to get Matthew's DNA.

As police seized Matthew's car, a detective asked him, "Did she leave with you? Was she in the car?"

Matthew's replied, "umm."

Before that, Matthew admitted to investigators that he was on the Downtown Mall the night Graham vanished, but said, "Like I was really drunk," eventually asking police, "should I talk to a lawyer?"

During a second search on Sept. 22, officers tried to seize the clothes Matthew was wearing the night Graham went missing. They took two pairs of shorts and a white towel with a reddish-brown stain.

A warrant also says surveillance videos show what appears to be Matthew and Graham walking on the Downtown Mall at 1:18 a.m. by 4th Street with his arm under her arm. They eventually turned north toward Market Street.

A text from Graham to a friend at 1:20 a.m. said she was stuck downtown near 9th St. and 14th St.

Five minutes later, Matthew's car was seen on video driving south on 4th St.

Hannah Graham's remains were found in a wooded area behind a house on Old Lynchburg Road on October 18, 2014.

Matthew is scheduled to appear back in court on January 21 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing. He is charged with capital murder and faces the death penalty.