Gov. McAuliffe Accepts ABC Enforcement Review Panel Recommendations

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia's liquor agency says Gov. Terry McAuliffe has accepted all recommendations made by the task force established after the arrest of University of Virginia student Martese Johnson.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Department said Friday that it's implementing the changes suggested by the panel appointed by McAuliffe after Johnson's arrest last March.

Video and photos of Johnson bleeding from the head while being pinned down by ABC agents were widely distributed on social media.

A state police investigation concluded that the agents were not unduly aggressive.

In September, McAuliffe's panel recommended ABC emphasize regulatory activities, such as licensing compliance, over law enforcement but declined to strip the agency of its arrest powers. It also suggested additional training and steps to improve collaboration between the ABC and colleges.

