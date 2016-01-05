Defendants Attempting to Get Gun Charges Dropped in Quick Case

Defense attorneys are asking a judge to toss out charges in connection to the murder of Waynesboro Police Reserve Captain Kevin Wayne Quick.

Forty-five-year-old Quick was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2014. On January 31, 2014, he left his mother's house in Afton to visit his daughter in Albemarle County. Quick never made it to see his daughter, and did not show up at his brother's birthday party the next day. After a week of searching, crews found Quick's body in Goochland County.

Four suspects - Daniel Mathis, Shantai Shelton, Mersadies Shelton and Kweli Uhuru - are charged with kidnapping, murder, racketeering and robbery in connection to the death of Quick. Two other suspects – Anthony Stokes and Halisi Uhuru - are not charged in Quick’s death, but are accused of being the gang's ring leaders in the racketeering conspiracy.

Monday, attorneys for Kweli Uhuru (AKA Travis Bell) and Daniel Mathis filed a pair of motions to dismiss eight gun-related charges.

Five of those charges are connected to a series of robberies at convenience stores in the months leading up to Quick's disappearance. The robberies stretched from Louisa County to Charlottesville, between October 2013 and late January 2014.

Defense attorneys are also asking a judge to dismiss the gun charges tied to the kidnapping and murder.

The motions to dismiss argue these charges are related to offenses that are not "crimes of violence" that require use of force under the law.

All six suspects will face a jury for the second time on a total of 36 charges. A federal judge declared a mistrial in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville back in May of 2015. This was because investigators discovered Kweli Uhuru had obtained and shared a list of potential jurors and their information.

The new trial is currently scheduled to start on February 1 in Roanoke.