Quantcast

Bryan Silva Jailhouse Interview: "Free Me!"

Posted: Updated: Jan 19, 2016 05:07 PM

Only on NBC29, the man at the center of Sunday’s police standoff in Charlottesville is speaking out, asking to be freed.

Bryan Silva is the man who surrendered to Charlottesville police following a multiple-hour standoff Sunday. In a bizarre jailhouse interview, Silva says his weekend ordeal was just a big misunderstanding. 

The 25-year-old would not talk about what led up to the dispute or why he barricaded himself in the house.  Police say Silva’s 17-year-old girlfriend escaped the house after being threatened with a gun.

Tuesday, Silva stuck mainly to a single message, saying "free me" over and over again.  He did add,  “It’s a big mix-up, big confusion,” he said. "Free me. That's all I have to say.  Thank you.  I'm done."

Silva also wouldn't address why he took to social media and posted videos while barricaded inside the house on Sunday.

Silva is being held in solitary confinement at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.  He will have a preliminary hearing in February.

  • Bryan Silva Jailhouse Interview: "Free Me!"More>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.