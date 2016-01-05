Bryan Silva Jailhouse Interview: "Free Me!"

Only on NBC29, the man at the center of Sunday’s police standoff in Charlottesville is speaking out, asking to be freed.

Bryan Silva is the man who surrendered to Charlottesville police following a multiple-hour standoff Sunday. In a bizarre jailhouse interview, Silva says his weekend ordeal was just a big misunderstanding.

The 25-year-old would not talk about what led up to the dispute or why he barricaded himself in the house. Police say Silva’s 17-year-old girlfriend escaped the house after being threatened with a gun.

Tuesday, Silva stuck mainly to a single message, saying "free me" over and over again. He did add, “It’s a big mix-up, big confusion,” he said. "Free me. That's all I have to say. Thank you. I'm done."

Silva also wouldn't address why he took to social media and posted videos while barricaded inside the house on Sunday.

Silva is being held in solitary confinement at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail. He will have a preliminary hearing in February.