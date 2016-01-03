Friends of Wintergreen Receives Anonymous Donation

An anonymous donor is helping to kick start a fundraising campaign to ensure that the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline is put in place responsibly. Friends of Wintergreen received the $50,000 challenge grant.

The nonprofit seeks to protect the environment and property rights for people in Nelson County. The money will be used to support engineering projects for the proposed pipeline.

"We've hired an environmental engineering company, we've hired a pipeline engineer company. All of this takes some legal advice and help as well," said John Claman of Friends of Wintergreen.

The challenge grant will match 50 percent of every dollar donated to Friends of Wintergreen.

Federal regulators are reviewing Dominion's plans for the natural gas pipeline, which would cut across the only entrance to Wintergreen Resort.

The Friends of Wintergreen group says that threatens the economy and safety.