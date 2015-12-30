Nora Neus joined the NBC29 News Team in December of 2015, after graduating with high honors from the University of Virginia where she majored in history as a Jefferson Scholar. Nora is currently finishing her Master of Public Policy degree, also at UVA.

During college, Nora interned for Anderson Cooper at CNN in New York. Her pieces were featured on the Anderson Cooper 360 blog and CNN website, and her article on the Hurricane Katrina 10th Anniversary was distributed on the CNN wire service and published by affiliates as far as Anchorage, Alaska.

In addition to news, Nora has a passion for politics and policy and previously interned in the Charlottesville City Hall City Manager's Office, the United States Congress, and the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Nora also worked for the video team at the Cavalier Daily, UVA's student newspaper.

Her favorite stories included interviewing presidential candidates Martin O'Malley and Bernie Sanders, former United States Ambassador to the UN Thomas Pickering, and local Charlottesville farmer's market celebrity, "Chef Tony the Omelet Man."

She was also able to cover the trial of Jesse Matthew Jr. after the disappearance of Hannah Graham and UVA's efforts to combat campus sexual assault.

Nora is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, please feel free to email her nneus@nbc29.com, or connect with her on twitter @noraneus, Facebook (www.facebook.com/norakneus) or Instagram (@noraneus).