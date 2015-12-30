Nora Neus
Recent Stories by NoraRecent Stories by NoraMore>>
-
Update: Charlottesville Man Charged in Connection to Hardy Dr. Shooting
Update: Charlottesville Man Charged in Connection to Hardy Dr. Shooting
Police have arrested and charged a Charlottesville man in connection to a shooting Thursday night in the area of Hardy Drive.Full Story
Police have arrested and charged a Charlottesville man in connection to a shooting Thursday night in the area of Hardy Drive.Full Story
Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Candidates Face Off in Debate
Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Candidates Face Off in Debate
Jeff Fogel and Joe Platania, two candidates vying to be Charlottesville’s next commonwealth’s attorney, faced off in a debate Thursday night. Both candidates are running on the Democratic ticket.Full Story
Jeff Fogel and Joe Platania, two candidates vying to be Charlottesville’s next commonwealth’s attorney, faced off in a debate Thursday night. Both candidates are running on the Democratic ticket.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Investigate Incident Around Friendship Court
Charlottesville Police Investigate Incident Around Friendship Court
Charlottesville police officers are investigating an incident that occurred around the Friendship Court neighborhood.Full Story
Charlottesville police officers are investigating an incident that occurred around the Friendship Court neighborhood.Full Story
The Innocence Project at UVA Law School Holds Fundraiser
The Innocence Project at UVA Law School Holds Fundraiser
Five people, wrongly imprisoned for crimes they didn’t commit, attended a fundraiser for the Innocence Project alongside best-selling author John Grisham and Slate writer Dahlia Lithwick.Full Story
Five people, wrongly imprisoned for crimes they didn’t commit, attended a fundraiser for the Innocence Project alongside best-selling author John Grisham and Slate writer Dahlia Lithwick.Full Story
Charlottesville BAR Votes on Future of Main Street Arena, Escafé
Charlottesville BAR Votes on Future of Main Street Arena, Escafé
Tuesday night the Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review voted to allow a developer to demolish both the Main Street Arena and Escafé buildings.Full Story
Tuesday night the Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review voted to allow a developer to demolish both the Main Street Arena and Escafé buildings.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council Votes to Sell Statue by Bid, Rename Lee Park
Charlottesville City Council Votes to Sell Statue by Bid, Rename Lee Park
Charlottesville City Council voted to sell the Robert E. Lee statue and remove it from downtown Charlottesville Monday night. It also voted unanimously to rename Lee Park.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council voted to sell the Robert E. Lee statue and remove it from downtown Charlottesville Monday night. It also voted unanimously to rename Lee Park.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council Passes 2 Pro-Immigrant Resolutions
Charlottesville City Council Passes 2 Pro-Immigrant Resolutions
Charlottesville City Council Monday night unanimously passed two resolutions to help immigrants and refugees living in the city.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council Monday night unanimously passed two resolutions to help immigrants and refugees living in the city.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council Hears Future Salary Increase Option
Charlottesville City Council Hears Future Salary Increase Option
Charlottesville City Councilors Monday night took up an ordinance to increase salaries for future councilors.Full Story
Charlottesville City Councilors Monday night took up an ordinance to increase salaries for future councilors.Full Story
Tom Tom Founder's Festival Wraps Up
Tom Tom Founder's Festival Wraps Up
After seven days of art, music, and fun; the Tom Tom Founder's Festival is wrapping up for 2017.Full Story
After seven days of art, music, and fun; the Tom Tom Founder's Festival is wrapping up for 2017.Full Story
Firefighters Investigate Blue Ridge Roofing Fire
Firefighters Investigate Blue Ridge Roofing Fire
Charlottesville firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked a blaze Sunday afternoon that sent smoke over the city and Interstate 64.Full Story
Charlottesville firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked a blaze Sunday afternoon that sent smoke over the city and Interstate 64.Full Story
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
Former Student Gives $15M to William & Mary Alumni House
Former Student Gives $15M to William & Mary Alumni House
A former student has given William & Mary $15 million to help renovate its Alumni House.Full Story
A former student has given William & Mary $15 million to help renovate its Alumni House.Full Story
DMV Computer Glitch Reinstates Thousands of Suspended Licenses
DMV Computer Glitch Reinstates Thousands of Suspended Licenses
Due to a glitch at the Department of Motor Vehicles, some Virginia drivers got letters telling them their license was no longer suspended and they could drive again.Full Story
Due to a glitch at the Department of Motor Vehicles, some Virginia drivers got letters telling them their license was no longer suspended and they could drive again.Full Story
DuPont Settlement Causing Controversy with Waynesboro Officials
DuPont Settlement Causing Controversy with Waynesboro Officials
The city of Waynesboro is getting stiffed in the final plan to improve the South River after decades of mercury contamination from the DuPont factory.Full Story
The city of Waynesboro is getting stiffed in the final plan to improve the South River after decades of mercury contamination from the DuPont factory.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Guilty in Connection to Fatal Crash at Shops at Stonefield
Charlottesville Man Guilty in Connection to Fatal Crash at Shops at Stonefield
A Charlottesville man is guilty in connection with a fatal crash that took the life of a mother sending her son off to the University of Virginia.Full Story
A Charlottesville man is guilty in connection with a fatal crash that took the life of a mother sending her son off to the University of Virginia.Full Story
Virginia Man Sentenced to 88 Months for Distributing Cocaine, Heroin
Virginia Man Sentenced to 88 Months for Distributing Cocaine, Heroin
Robert Apperson of Reva, Virginia, was sentenced to 88 months in jail for distributing heroin and cocaine in Culpeper County.Full Story
Robert Apperson of Reva, Virginia, was sentenced to 88 months in jail for distributing heroin and cocaine in Culpeper County.Full Story
Middle Schoolers, UVA Group Build Dog Houses for Puppies in Need
Middle Schoolers, UVA Group Build Dog Houses for Puppies in Need
Animals left outside will have shelter thanks to a program that's building boys into men in Charlottesville.Full Story
Animals left outside will have shelter thanks to a program that's building boys into men in Charlottesville.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Investigating Gunshot Fired on Water Street
Charlottesville Police Investigating Gunshot Fired on Water Street
Charlottesville police are trying to track down a person they believe fired a gunshot into the air outside an area of bars and restaurants on Water Street.Full Story
Charlottesville police are trying to track down a person they believe fired a gunshot into the air outside an area of bars and restaurants on Water Street.Full Story
Our ApologiesThe page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in yourYou have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageFull Story
Waynesboro Man Arrested on 24 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography
Waynesboro Man Arrested on 24 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city man yesterday on two dozen felonies related to child pornography.Full Story
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city man yesterday on two dozen felonies related to child pornography.Full Story
GEMC Announces Expansion at Pantops, Seminole Square Shopping Centers
GEMC Announces Expansion at Pantops, Seminole Square Shopping Centers
The Great Eastern Management Company announced Monday that Lazy Parrot and the Party Starts Here will both expand in their respective shopping centers.Full Story
The Great Eastern Management Company announced Monday that Lazy Parrot and the Party Starts Here will both expand in their respective shopping centers.Full Story