Southern States Cooperative Donates to Help Peaceable Farm Horses

A Charlottesville farm supply company is donating thousands of pounds of food to horses seized from Peaceable Farm in Orange County.

An equine specialist at Southern States Cooperative posted the idea to her Facebook and the response was overwhelming.

The post asked people to donate all kinds of horse feed and supplies and thanks to dozens of Facebook shares, it reached more than 10,000 people in three days.

This is in response to a massive animal cruelty case in which more than 100 horses and a large number of cats and dogs were found neglected at Peaceable Farms in Orange County back in October.

People had the option to purchase feed for the rescues, donate money, or offer hay from personal supplies, and after all of the donations the organization was able to raise more than 30,000 pounds of food for these horses.

“It was so great knowing that people cared so much about the animals just here in our small town of Charlottesville," said Burgundy Draper of Southern States Cooperative.

The supplies are being distributed among several farms that are taking care of the horses. It's about 28 horses spread out over eight locations.

