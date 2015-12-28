Quantcast

Virginia ABC Continues Push to Drop Johnson Lawsuit

Posted: Updated: Jan 11, 2016 09:35 PM
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Lawyers for the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) are still pushing to have a $3 million civil lawsuit thrown out of federal court.

University of Virginia student Martese Johnson is suing the ABC, its director, and the three agents involved in his bloody arrest outside a Charlottesville bar in March.

In a recent court filing, lawyers for the defendants say the facts are incomplete and less than candid.

A trial date has been set for October.

NBC29 legal analyst Lloyd Snook say this won't likely lead to a dismissal however, if lawyers can get certain claims dismissed it could simplify things.

  • Virginia ABC Continues Push to Drop Johnson LawsuitMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.