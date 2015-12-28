Virginia ABC Continues Push to Drop Johnson Lawsuit

Lawyers for the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) are still pushing to have a $3 million civil lawsuit thrown out of federal court.

University of Virginia student Martese Johnson is suing the ABC, its director, and the three agents involved in his bloody arrest outside a Charlottesville bar in March.

In a recent court filing, lawyers for the defendants say the facts are incomplete and less than candid.

A trial date has been set for October.

NBC29 legal analyst Lloyd Snook say this won't likely lead to a dismissal however, if lawyers can get certain claims dismissed it could simplify things.