New Details Emerge for Prosecutors in Kevin Quick Case

Nearly two years after the abduction and murder of Waynesboro Reserve Police Captain Kevin Wayne Quick, new details are emerging on how prosecutors will build their case.

Forty-five-year-old Quick was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2014. On January 31, 2014, he left his mother's house in Afton to visit his daughter in Albemarle County. Quick never made it to see his daughter, and did not show up at his brother's birthday party the next day. After a week of searching, crews found Quick's body in Goochland County.

Four suspects - Daniel Mathis, Shantai Shelton, Mersadies Shelton and Kweli Uhuru - also known as Travis Bell - are charged with kidnapping, murder, racketeering and robbery in connection to the death of Quick. Two other suspects – Anthony Stokes and Gert Arthur Wright, III – also known as Halisi Uhuru - are not charged in his death, but accused of being the gang's ring leaders in the racketeering conspiracy.

An analysis of AT&T cell towers near the town of Columbia in Fluvanna County tracked Quick's phone and shows how it moved after they believe he was killed in February of 2014. It is part of the evidence federal prosecutors will present in a pretrial hearing scheduled for January 15.

The trial is set to start on February 1 in Roanoke federal court. The change of venue comes after Judge Glen E. Conrad granted a mistrial for all six defendants in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville back in May. This was because investigators discovered Kweli Uhuru had obtained and shared a list of potential jurors and their information.

Additional background on the Kevin Quick case can be found here.