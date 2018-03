Screenshot of the original article on the Rolling Stone website

Rolling Stone magazine has officially filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by three former fraternity brothers who are suing over a now retracted article about an alleged culture of rape at the University of Virginia.

According to a letter filed with the court, the magazine argues the complaint should be dismissed because none of those fraternity members were named.

The three graduates filed suit back in July in New York federal court. This is just one of three lawsuits the magazine, the publisher and the writer are all facing.

The statement says plaintiffs answering papers shall be filed no later than January 27th.

