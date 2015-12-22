Charlottesville Group Asking Local Leaders to Oppose Pipeline Project

A grassroots organization is trying to stop the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, starting on the local level.

The Charlottesville Center for Peace & Justice (CCPJ) started an online petition asking city council and Albemarle County Board of Supervisors to ban natural gas and fracking pipeline construction. They're specifically concerned about Dominion Resources’ proposed pipeline.

“It's just going to put us at risk, and our land, and our farms, and our communities. These pipelines, they explode, they leak, Mathias, West Virginia had a pipeline explosion that leveled half of their town," said with Evan Knappenberger with CCPJ.

Members of the CCPJ would like to see all communities in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina take stands.