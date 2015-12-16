Protesters Continue Opposition to Proposed Natural Gas Pipeline

Some central Virginians took to the street Wednesday to protest against a proposed natural gas pipeline.

About a dozen people carrying signs stood on the sidewalk at Dominion Virginia Power's location on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville. They are part of a group called Friends of Nelson.

"To take gas from West Virginia export it to Europe and take our property to make profits, to do that is just a terrible idea. We want everyone to know what a bad idea it is too, because ultimately it's other people's pressure in addition to ours that's gonna make a difference," said protester Ernie Reed.

The proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline would cut through Nelson County.

Protesters say they just want to remind people that this is an ongoing process and that they will continue to fight peacefully.