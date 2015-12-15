Blue Ridge Equine Clinic Holds Open House Event

A veterinary hospital that's helped care for horses taken during an animal cruelty investigation in Orange County is opening its doors to the community.

Blue Ridge Equine Clinic (BREC) in Earlysville is hosting a holiday open house Tuesday, December 15. Visitors can tour the clinic's medical facilities and stables.

The clinic is also matching donations up to $10,000 for Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue, the Afton-based nonprofit caring for two dozen horses removed from Peaceable Farm in Orange County. Investigators removed more than 80 horses and dozens of other animals from the Somerset farm back in October. The owner of Peaceable Farm, Anne Goland, is facing 27 charges of animal cruelty.

“With everything that went on in Orange this year, Hope's Legacy was an obvious selection for us. We're just trying to help them out,” said Doctor Steve Trostle with BREC.

“It's really great to connect with the horse community again, and show them the progress these horses have made, show them how far they have come,” said Maya Proulx with Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue.

The open house continues until 6 p.m. at the equine clinic on Mockernut Lane in Earlysville.