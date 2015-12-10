Quantcast

Augusta County Supervisors Vote to Send Drafted Letter to FERC

Posted: Updated: Dec 10, 2015 12:20 AM
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

On Wednesday leaders in Augusta County have concerns about the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline. 

The Board of Supervisors voted to send a drafted letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Concerns in the letter included identifying and assessing wells, potential damage caused by blasting, and a proposed route that impacts future land use and appears to be running through homes in a certain area.

FERC will decide the fate of the gas pipeline.

  Reported by Tara Todd

