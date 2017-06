Dominion Resources is being asked to send an alternate route proposal for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Right now FERC is reviewing the proposal for the line that would cut through parts of Augusta and Nelson counties.

"We're in the process now of preparing a thorough response to FERC so we can provide them all the information they need to perform a thorough and robust environment evaluation project,” said Dominion spokesperson Aaron Ruby.

The letter cites environmental concerns over the line's path through the George Washington National Forest.