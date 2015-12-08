Quantcast

Trial Date Set in Martese Johnson Lawsuit Against ABC

Posted: Updated: Dec 22, 2015 04:56 PM
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A trial date has been set in the civil lawsuit involving Martese Johnson and Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

The five-day jury trial is set to start on October 3, 2016, at the federal courthouse in Charlottesville.

On March 18, Johnson was arrested outside Trinity Irish Pub. The arrest drew national attention because images of Johnson with a bloody face quickly spread across social media. Fellow students at the University of Virginia rallied around Johnson and protesters took to the streets of Charlottesville.

Johnson is suing the ABC, ABC Director Shawn P. Walker, and the three ABC agents involved in his arrest: John S. Cielakie, Jared B. Miller, and Thomas S. Custer.

Johnson’s lawsuit claims his civil rights were abused, labeling the late night encounter with ABC agents as assault and battery. The counts also include excessive force, false arrest, negligence, and failure to train. 

He is seeking $3 million in damages.

