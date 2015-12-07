Central Virginia Regional Jail Faces Another Lawsuit

Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County now faces another lawsuit. A $10 million class action lawsuit has been filed by Victoria Jenkins, a 44-year-old former inmate.

Jenkins claims that from October through November of 2014, staff members withheld medications from her.

The lawsuit claims Jenkins suffers from several psychiatric ailments.

A similar lawsuit was filed in June, by a mother of an inmate who died in custody. The inmate passed away in August of 2014, allegedly from not receiving proper care for heroin and alcohol withdrawal.