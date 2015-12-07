Judge Denies Defense Motion in Aldridge Murder Case

A Charlottesville judge denied a request from the defense team of a man accused of beating a mother and daughter to death.

Thirty-one-year-old Gene Everett Washington is accused of beating 58-year-old Robin Christine Aldridge and 17-year-old Mani Viktoria Aldridge to death before setting fire to their Rugby Avenue home on December 5, 2014. Investigators say Washington stole Robin’s car, as well as other items from inside the house.

Monday morning, Judge Richard Moore denied the defense’s request to be able to review evidence without prosecution present.

Washington is charged with one count of capital murder in the commission of a robbery, two counts of first-degree murder, and one count of robbing a residence.

The next court hearing is scheduled to take place on February 3. The trial is set to begin on May 23.