Eramo's Motion in Rolling Stone Lawsuit Returning to Charlottesville

Things are moving forward in one of three federal civil lawsuits against Rolling Stone Magazine.

The magazine published "A Rape on Campus" by Sabrina Rubin Erdely in its issue for November 2014. In the article, a student known as "Jackie" described being brutally gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at the University of Virginia in September of 2012. Soon after being published the disturbing allegations in the article quickly fell apart. In December 2014, Rolling Stone issued an apology, pointing out that discrepancies in Jackie's story were discovered.

Friday, a federal judge in Alexandria took up a motion to force Jackie to comply with a subpoena filed by UVA Associate Dean of Students Nicole Eramo.

Eramo's legal team wants Jackie to turn over her correspondence with the magazine, Erdely, and friends or support groups named in the article.

In May, Eramo filed a lawsuit against Rolling Stone, Wenner Media and Erdely. The suit claims false and defamatory statements were made about her in the magazine article, and Eramo is asking for $7.5 million in compensatory damages.

According to the Daily Progress, Magistrate Judge Ivan Davis ruled that this motion should be taken up by the judge in Charlottesville, who is already managing the rest of the case. Judge Ivan said he felt he didn't know the case well enough.