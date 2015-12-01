Groups Seek a Say with US Regulators on 2-state Pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Seventeen groups in Virginia and West Virginia are seeking a say on a 301-mile natural gas pipeline that would carve a path through both states.

The groups are seeking so-called intervenor status with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in its review of the Mountain Valley pipeline.

The groups are opposed to the energy project, contending it would cause irreparable harm to the environment and private property. The groups include the Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club, Appalachian Voices and Chesapeake Climate Action, among others.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline would run from Wetzel County, West Virginia, to Pittsylvania County, Virginia.

Many of the same groups are opposed to the 564-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Both pipelines would move natural gas from fracking drill fields in West Virginia and elsewhere.

