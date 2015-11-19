UVA Dean Legal Team Wants Copies of Correspondence in Rolling Stone Article

An associate dean at the University of Virginia is suing the woman at the center of a now retracted Rolling Stone Magazine article

The magazine published "A Rape on Campus" by Sabrina Rubin Erdely in November 2014. In the article, a student known as "Jackie" described being brutally gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at UVA in September 2012.

In May, UVA Associate Dean of Students Nicole Eramo filed a lawsuit against Rolling Stone and Erdely, claiming false and defamatory statements were made in that article.

Eramo's legal team is now locked in a dispute with Jackie. Eramo's attorneys want copies of correspondence between the alleged victim, Rolling Stone Magazine, and Erderly.

A hearing is currently scheduled for December 4 in federal court in Alexandria.