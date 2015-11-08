Fluvanna Prison Settlement Hearing Held at Federal Courthouse

A federal judge in Charlottesville will hold a hearing Monday morning to determine the fairness of a settlement in a class action lawsuit brought by prisoners against the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women.

Five women incarcerated at the Fluvanna Correctional Center filed the suit in 2012 saying they didn't get access to proper medical care. A judge agreed.

If the settlement is approved, the Virginia Department of Corrections will have to overhaul its medical services at the Fluvanna prison and be subject to regular visits by a compliance monitor.