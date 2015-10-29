Online Petitions Started in Response to Orange Co. Animal Cruelty Case

People upset about an animal cruelty case in Orange County have started online petitions.

The first change.org petition calls on 17th District Senator Bryce Reeves (R) to have authorities seize the remaining animals at Peaceable Farm in Somerset.

More than a dozen horses, not 35 as claimed on the petition, are still at the farm because they were too healthy to be seized under state law.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 81 horses as well as dozens of cats and dogs have been removed since authorities raided the farm on October 19. At least 16 other animals from Peaceable Farm have died.

A second petition calls on the judge handling the case to make the Peaceable Farm Board of Directors pay for the animals care and donate $500,000 to each rescue involved.

Peaceable Farm owner Anne Goland, also known as Anne Shumate Williams, is currently being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail. She is charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty.