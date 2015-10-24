Louisa Co. 4H Holds Drive for Orange Co. Animals

Communities across central Virginia are raising funds and collecting donations to help rescue groups care for animals removed from a farm as part of an investigation in Orange County.

Saturday, the Louisa County 4H organized a donation drive outside Tractor Supply on Courthouse Road. People dropped off cat food, blankets, sheets, and feed buckets to help rehabilitate the animals.

The sheriff's office says more than 80 horses were found in desperate need of medical attention at Peaceable Farm Monday. Dozens of cats and dogs were also removed from the farm.

"We had a tremendous turnout today, amazing donations. What we have here at this location is literally not even half, we will fill the trailer behind us completely with donations from the community and we just can’t say thank you enough," said Nikki Atkins, 4H member.

All donations from the event will go directly to the Orange County Animal Shelter.

There are seven other local rescue organizations involved. To find out how to donate, you can visit this Facebook page.