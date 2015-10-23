Investigators Search Storage Units in Connection to Peaceable Farm Case

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff's Office have executed search warrants related to animals taken from a Somerset farm.
Two different storage units in Albemarle County owned by Ann Goland were searched Thursday night. Investigators were back out at Peaceable Farm on Friday to gather additional evidence.
Deputies with the Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office searched that farm on Monday, finding over a hundred horses and many cats and dogs on the property. They say Goland has been working with investigators and as of Tuesday surrendered 71 horses, 28 cats and seven dogs.
Wednesday, a veterinarian determined 10 more horses needed immediate care. Deputies say they had to seize these horses from the owner because she refused to surrender them.
Authorities have been given permission to go on the property to check the welfare of Goland's remaining animals. She is still in possession of 18 horses, two donkeys, a bull, and several cats.
Ann Goland has not been charged.
A press conference is scheduled to be held Monday afternoon about the case.
Press Release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office:
ANIMAL CRUELTY CASE UPDATE: Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff's Office have been working day and night on this case since Monday morning collecting and preserving evidence.
Late last night the Orange County Sheriff's Office, along with the assistance of Albemarle County Police Department executed a search warrant at two different storage unit locations in Albemarle County that were being rented by Ann Goland.
Another search warrant was obtained today to re-enter the farm property to gather additional evidence.
After working through Mrs. Goland's attorney, we were able to get permission to re-enter the property on a regular basis to check on the welfare of the remaining animals that are in her possession.
More information is being gathered and other leads are being followed at this time.
On Monday, October 26 at 2pm, the Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos and the Orange County Commonwealth Attorney Diana Wheeler will be holding a joint press conference at the Orange County Sheriff's Office.