Investigators Search Storage Units in Connection to Peaceable Farm Case

Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff's Office have executed search warrants related to animals taken from a Somerset farm.

Two different storage units in Albemarle County owned by Ann Goland were searched Thursday night. Investigators were back out at Peaceable Farm on Friday to gather additional evidence.

Deputies with the Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office searched that farm on Monday, finding over a hundred horses and many cats and dogs on the property. They say Goland has been working with investigators and as of Tuesday surrendered 71 horses, 28 cats and seven dogs.

Wednesday, a veterinarian determined 10 more horses needed immediate care. Deputies say they had to seize these horses from the owner because she refused to surrender them.

Authorities have been given permission to go on the property to check the welfare of Goland's remaining animals. She is still in possession of 18 horses, two donkeys, a bull, and several cats.

Ann Goland has not been charged.

A press conference is scheduled to be held Monday afternoon about the case.