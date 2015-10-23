Groups Continuing to Collect Donations for Seized Animals

People and businesses continue to work to help support animals seized from an Orange County farm this week.

Deputies with the Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office searched Peaceable Farm on Monday, finding over a hundred horses and many cats and dogs on the property.

Donations are being collected to help shelters and groups caring for animals taken from that farm.

The Louisa County 4H is hosting a ‘fill the truck event’ to accept donations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Tractor Supply there, as well as at the Orange Madison Cooperative.

The Orange County 4H will be hosting a sister event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Food Lion in Orange Co.

Donations are also being collected at the following locations:

Preddy Creek Animal Clinic - 5918 Seminole Trail, Barboursville

Applebee's - 2005 Abbey Road, Charlottesville

Charlottesville Vet Clinic - 865 Rio E Ct, Charlottesville

Old Dominion Animal Hospital - 811 Preston Avenue, Charlottesville

Petsmart- Hollymead Town Center - Charlottesville

Locust Grove Vet Clinic - 4092 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove

Orange Madison COOP- Louisa

Saddlery Liquidators - Haymarket 612 James Madison Highway, Madison

Saddlery Liquidators - Madison 1175 N Main Street, Madison

Hamiltons Day Spa - Silk Mill Complex 370A N Madison Road, Orange

Maddy Bugs Gifts and Décor- 207 N Madison Highway, Orange

Tractor Supply- Louisa and Orange

Ace Hardware - Flvanna 114 Crofton Place, Palmyra

Organizations helping to care for animals from Peaceable Farm: