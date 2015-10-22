Sheriff's Office: More Than 80 Horses Removed from Peaceable Farm

The sheriff's office is providing additional details about an investigation its conducting at an Orange County farm.

Deputies with the Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office searched Peaceable Farm on Monday, finding over a hundred horses and many cats and dogs on the property. Veterinarians have been working with deputies to evaluate the health of the animals, some of which are described as being emaciated.

Authorities say the property owner has been working with investigators and surrendered 71 horses, 28 cats and 7 dogs. Five horses had to be put down, and seven horses were found dead.

Wednesday, a veterinarian determined 10 more horses needed immediate care. Deputies say they had to seize these horses from the owner because she refused to surrender them.

No charges have been filed at this time. Authorities say the owner is still in possession of 18 horses, two donkeys, a bull, and several cats.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is also in the middle of an internal investigation. Some people claim authorities didn't act on previous reports about Peaceable Farm. At least one such story circulating on social media has been discredited, because that complaint was made to farm workers, not authorities.

Donations are being collected to help shelters and groups caring for animals taken from Peaceable Farm. Click here to donate to the Orange Co. Shelter's Vet Fund.