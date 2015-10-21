Rolling Stone Wants Lawsuit from 3 UVA Graduates Dismissed

Rolling Stone magazine is asking a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit from three former fraternity brothers suing over a since retracted article about an alleged rape culture at the University of Virginia.

According to a letter filed with the court, the magazine argues the complaint should be dismissed because none of those frat members were named.

The three graduates filed suit back in July in U.S District Court in New York each asking for $75,000 in damages for defamation and negligence.

In November 2014, Rolling Stone magazine published an article titled “A Rape on Campus” by Sabrina Rubin Erdely. In the article, a student known as 'Jackie' described being brutally gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at UVA in September 2012. Soon after being published the disturbing allegations in the article quickly fell apart. In December 2014, Rolling Stone issued an apology, pointing out that discrepancies in Jackie's story were discovered.

Lawyers for the magazine had previously filed a response to a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit from UVA Associate Dean of Students Nicole Eramo in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville.

A hearing is scheduled for November 13.