Groups, Shelters Collect Donations for Rescued Orange Co. Animals

Animal rescue organizations around the region are beginning to rehabilitate the cats, dogs, and horses taken from an Orange County farm.

Deputies with the Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office searched Peaceable Farm on Monday, finding over a hundred horses and many cats and dogs on the property. Veterinarians have been working with deputies to evaluate the health of the animals, some of which are described as being emaciated.

More than a dozen rescue groups came to the farm on Tuesday to transport animals to facilities where they can be treated and cared for.

Now, donations and offers of help are pouring in from around the world to help those rescuers. Maya Proulx, the founder Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue (HLEP), says she can't keep up with the calls from people wanting to lend a hand.

The Afton-based nonprofit is caring for 23 horses and a mini-donkey taken as part of an animal neglect investigation at Peaceable Farm.

“Right now, we're focusing on meeting the immediate needs. Then, over the next couple of days we'll begin to formulate a longer term plan,” Proulx said.

Volunteers are carefully managing a diet for the horses in the most dire conditions.

“It's going to be very slow. You have to be very careful refeeding them, because you can overwhelm their systems and cause their organs to fail,” explained Proulx.

“It's heart-breaking, because these horses have such life and soul still in them but their bodies look like death,” said Southern States Equine Specialist Rachel Miller

Miller and her team from Southern States are delivering a ton of hay and feed pellets to help these horses.

“The customers have come through in such an amazing way. So many people have donated, and when they're getting their feed delivery, they're saying throw in two bags for the rescue horses or they say here's $300 buy what they need,” Miller said.

They stopped by at least eight farms Wednesday that have taken in rescue horses.

“The response and the help people have given, that's really all we can ask for at this point. Just help these horses and help the people that are helping the horses,” Miller said.

A donation bin at Charlottesville Veterinary Hospital (CVH) is collecting supplies for the many cats and dogs removed from Peaceable Farm. The Orange Co. Animal Shelter is caring for those animals.

“There's a lot of supplies and materials that go into it; towels, paper towels, cleaning supplies, those types of things are just so necessary and needed,” said Doctor Rachael Dunn with CVH.

HLEP is grateful for the support it is receiving now, and on the long road to recovery ahead.

“It's going to take months. You'll be able to see progress in a matter of weeks, but you won't see normal looking horses for months,” said Proulx.

At least nine locations around central Virginia are collecting donations for the Orange County Shelter's Emergency Vet Fund. Those locations are: