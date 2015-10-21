Investigations Continue in Orange Co. Animal Welfare Case

On Wednesday, two investigations continue in a massive animal welfare case in Orange County.

The first focuses on Peaceable Farm in Somerset, and the other involves animal control's response to concerns about the health of the farm's horses.

Investigators discovered more than 100 living horses, and even more dogs, and cats on the farm Monday. The Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney says both investigations are ongoing, and no charges have been filed.

Sheriff Mark Amos is heading the internal side investigation for complaints about the response of animal control officers. They first responded to concerns about neglected horses at the farm in September of 2014.

The Sheriff's office says numerous dead horses and cats were also found on the property. For more information on the story please click here.

Press Release of the Commonwealth's Attorney

The Orange County community has expressed its deep concern and compassion about the animals that were living on Peaceable Farm on Liberty Mills Road in Orange County. The Commonwealth's Attorney shares this concern regarding all the animals, those who have left the property and those that remain on the property.



The number of animals involved is very large. Determining the medical status of each and every animal is very time consuming, and several veterinarians have been working tirelessly to do so.



This case requires careful and painstaking investigation which is ongoing. This office is working closely with the Sheriff's Office, Animal Control and the other individuals involved in caring for and transporting the animals.



The Sheriff's Office released a statement that is an excellent summary of the law of seizure in Virginia. While it is frustrating to know that animals remain on the farm, our office is working very closely with the Sheriff to ensure that the law is being followed and that all possible measures are being taken to protect those animals remaining. Animals continue to be removed from the farm based on medical information provided by veterinarians.



When medical information and other reports have been completed and reviewed, this office will be in a position to determine the proper course of action.