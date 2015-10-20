New Motion Filed & Under Seal in Jesse Matthew Capital Murder Case

A new motion has been filed by Jesse Matthew’s defense team in connection with his capital murder trial. However, the single motion is currently under a court-ordered seal.

At a hearing earlier this month a judge granted a request to seal motions when the motion deals with search warrants.Matthew's defense team is expected to call into question a number of search warrants executed in the case.

Matthew is accused of killing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham last year.

The commonwealth has two week to respond to the sealed motion. A hearing is set for November 10.