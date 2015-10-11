Augusta Co. Official Says Dominion's New Path for Proposed Pipeline is Partial Victory

The Chairman of the Augusta County Service Authority is claiming a partial victory against Dominion's proposed natural gas pipeline.

The company shifted the route for the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline around the Lyndhurst Well after hearing concerns from the service authority. The well is Augusta County's largest water supply.

"It took them long enough, we brought it up to them last October and it's disappointing that we've had to keep working on something that's so important, but we're very relieved that they have moved it off of that," says the Augusta County Service Authority Chairman, Tracy Pyles.

Pyles says the county is very relieved that the route no longer directly affects the well. However, he says the pipeline project - as a whole - remains a concern.