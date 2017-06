Dominion is considering this new path for it's proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The new route would avoid the Lyndhurst Well in Augusta County.

There are new details in the plans to build a natural gas pipeline through the Shenandoah Valley.

Dominion is shifting the route for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline through part of Augusta County.

Dominion says - after hearing concerns from the Augusta County Service Authority - its engineers found a route that will avoid the Lyndhurst Well.

That well produces about a million gallons of fresh water a day and is the county's largest water supply.

The new pipeline route affects about 40 properties.

The company has sent letters to the landowners in the new path asking permission to survey.