Albemarle Co. Presents Redistricting Recommendations to Superintendent

A lot of families in Albemarle County are already anticipating the pain future school redistricting could bring. On Tuesday night, a committee presented recommendations on redistricting to the school superintendent.

Anyone in neighborhoods near Route 20 north of Proffit Road and Rio Road east of the railroad tracks would go to Monticello High School. This change would also move Stony Point students from Sutherland Middle School to Burley.

“The intention is, the recommendations that come before the school board, assuming the school board approves those recommendations, would be implemented for the 16-17 school year so we would have more than adequate time to notify families of the changes, have schools prepare for the changes,” said Dean Tistadt of Albemarle County Schools.

The committee says redistricting will not work for Greer Elementary and recommend temporarily housing Greer's fifth grade at Jouett Middle School.

After a public hearing in November, the school board will make a decision about redistricting.