Matthew's Defense Requesting Separate Judge, Secrecy and Funds

The man accused of murdering a University of Virginia student will again be in court Wednesday.

Lawyers for 33-year-old Jesse Matthew want a separate judge to review funding requests for defense experts behind closed doors.

Matthew is facing capital murder for allegedly killing 18-year-old Hannah Graham, meaning he could get the death penalty if he is convicted on that charge. Matthew is accused of abducting Graham from Charlottesville's Downtown Mall in September 2014 and killing her.

Court documents indicate that Matthew’s capital defender is seeking experts or services that would be a significant factor for the defendant.

Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Denise Lunsford opposes the motion, saying a need for secrecy has not been demonstrated.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Albemarle County Circuit Court.