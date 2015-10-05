Charlottesville Judge Hears Motions in Aldridge Capital Murder Case

A Charlottesville man who could face the death penalty appeared in court Monday for a motions hearing in the case involving the murder of an elementary school teacher and her daughter.

Attorneys argued several motions in the capital murder case against 31-year-old Gene Everett Washington. Those motions involve evidence, experts, and how defense attorneys go about looking into their client’s background.

Washington is accused of beating 58-year-old Robin Christine Aldridge and 17-year-old Mani Viktoria Aldridge to death before setting fire to their Rugby Avenue home back on December 5, 2014. He is charged with one count of capital murder in the commission of a robbery, two counts of first-degree murder, and one count of robbing a residence.

Monday, Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Richard Moore took up several motions from the state capital defenders representing Washington.

The judge granted two motions: one that requires prosecutors to notify the defense of any plans to destroy or dispose of evidence; the other designates a separate judge to approve funding for defense expert witnesses.

Judge Moore denied a request from the defense to secretly subpoena people or records without prosecutors knowing.

An assistant capital defender, Faith Winstead, said in court that those medical, family, and social records may contain private details that could prove damaging to Washington's case.

Attorneys are scheduled to return to Charlottesville Circuit Court on December 7 for another motions hearing.

Washington's trial is set to start May 23, 2016.