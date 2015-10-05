Updated: U.S. Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Huguely's Appeal

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

File Image: Courtroom sketch of George Huguely with one of his attorneys

The United States Supreme Court says it will not take up the appeal of a former University of Virginia student guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend.

The decision to not take up George Huguely's appeal was released Monday morning, buried in the thousands of other cases the Supreme Court also passed on.

Attorneys have appealed Huguely's case ever since he was convicted of the second-degree murder of Yeardley Love in 2010. In 2012, Huguely was sentenced to 23 years in prison for that crime.

Huguely's defense claim their client's Sixth Amendment right to counsel was violated during his trial after one of them became ill and missed several days. As a result, that attorney was not able to examine one of the defense’s experts at the original trial.

Legal analyst Lloyd Snook says it is no surprise that the justices decided to not listen to Huguely’s appeal.

"Statistically, there's just a very low chance that this case was going to be granted by the Supreme Court. They take very few cases at this stage," he said.

The justices met behind closed doors last week to review the Huguely case, among others.

Huguely's petition was denied without comment so we don't know exactly why the appeal was denied.

While this should be the end of the case, Huguely's defense team can file what's a called a petition for rehearing.