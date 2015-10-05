Quantcast

Updated: U.S. Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Huguely's Appeal

Oct 19, 2015
The United States Supreme Court says it will not take up the appeal of a former University of Virginia student guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend.

The decision to not take up George Huguely's appeal was released Monday morning, buried in the thousands of other cases the Supreme Court also passed on.

Attorneys have appealed Huguely's case ever since he was convicted of the second-degree murder of Yeardley Love in 2010. In 2012, Huguely was sentenced to 23 years in prison for that crime.

Huguely's defense claim their client's Sixth Amendment right to counsel was violated during his trial after one of them became ill and missed several days. As a result, that attorney was not able to examine one of the defense’s experts at the original trial.

Legal analyst Lloyd Snook says it is no surprise that the justices decided to not listen to Huguely’s appeal.

"Statistically, there's just a very low chance that this case was going to be granted by the Supreme Court.  They take very few cases at this stage," he said.

The justices met behind closed doors last week to review the Huguely case, among others.

Huguely's petition was denied without comment so we don't know exactly why the appeal was denied.

While this should be the end of the case, Huguely's defense team can file what's a called a petition for rehearing.

  Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003.

  In Depth: Huguely Trial

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial. Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love. Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

