Police Investigate Bomb Threat at Cale Elementary

A bomb threat interrupted classes at Cale Elementary school on Avon Street Extended in Albemarle County Friday.

According to Albemarle County Schools, an anonymous threatening tip for Cale Elementary was received at 12:03 p.m. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police and fire crews searched the building while students sat inside on lockdown.

The all-clear was given around 2 p.m., investigators say they found nothing suspicious.

Cale Elementary bomb threat update: The all clear has been given at Cale Elementary, nothing suspicious was found. — NBC29 (@NBC29) September 25, 2015

We've seen a police dog going into Cale Elementary. Authorities on scene not releasing details at this time. pic.twitter.com/RSIGoSCOXE — NBC29 (@NBC29) September 25, 2015