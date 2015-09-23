Anti-Pipeline Groups Prepare to Fight Dominion's Applications

Dominion Resources is filing to get the controversial Atlantic Coast Pipeline application reviewed by federal regulators.

Now, anti-pipeline groups around central Virginia are getting ready to help people learn how to fight it.

When the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announces it received the application this week, people will have the opportunity to submit comments or become an intervener. As such, they'll legally have access to all information submitted to FERC, and have the opportunity to vote to overturn the final decision.

Wild Virginia, a group against the proposed 42-inch wide natural gas pipeline, plans to hold workshops to help people file.

"We want as many voices in there as possible, as many opinions, and facts. People who live on the land around here, people who are in communities know things about their areas that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission can't know, and so it's important to us to have lots of folks involved," said David Sligh with Wild Virginia.

The group Friends of Nelson also says it will file as an intervener and hold workshops to show others how to do the same.

Dominion has also filed a separate application with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and Wild Virginia says it will help people submit comments for that as well.