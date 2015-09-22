ABC Review Panel Delivers Final Report on Martese Johnson ABC Arrest

The panel entrusted with reviewing the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control’s enforcement arm has finalized its recommendations.

News Release from the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control:

“I applaud the Enforcement Expert Review Panel members for expediting completion of the report in accordance with Executive Order Forty, and thank them for their cooperation, insight and diligence,” said Gov. McAuliffe. “I look forward to reviewing the adopted recommendations and will determine what actions should be taken to ensure Virginia ABC, an agency charged with public safety, is doing all it can to keep Virginia’s families and communities safe.”

The 20-person panel consisted of representatives of law enforcement agencies, Commonwealth’s attorneys, ABC-licensed establishments, alcohol education and prevention groups, the Director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services, the University of Virginia student council president and others representing relevant stakeholder groups.

The panel met for several hours on four occasions—May 4, June 1, July 8 and Aug. 26. Final recommendations from the panel include a renewed focus on ABC licensee regulatory matters rather than street-level enforcement, as well as additional training and increased staffing of ABC special agents to monitor licensee environments and keep pace with industry growth. Additional recommendations include ABC’s accreditation through a state or national law enforcement accrediting body, the establishment of stronger relationships among local and campus law enforcement, and implementation of body-worn cameras during enforcement activities. The panel also suggested quarterly reports demonstrating progress toward the adopted recommendations.

“I deeply appreciate the thoughtful and candid discussions from expert review panel members that led to the recommendations outlined in this report,” said Secretary Moran. “I thank each and every panel member for their exceptional contribution to this study, which is reflected in the strong proposals put forward for the Governor’s consideration,” he said.

