Quantcast

Sources: Governor's Office to Release Report of Martese Johnson Arrest

Posted: Updated: Oct 05, 2015 09:36 PM
Martese Johnson Martese Johnson
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

After months of saying no, we have confirmed that Governor Terry McAuliffe's office is now expected to release the administrative report of the bloody arrest of a University of Virginia student.

Two sources outside the governor's office say the report will be released pending signed consent agreements from those involved.

The review was conducted by the Virginia State Police following Martese Johnson’s arrest in March.  State Alcoholic Beverage Control agents arrested Johnson outside a bar because they suspected he had a fake ID.  All charges were eventually dropped.

The administrative review was into allegations of wrongdoings by the agents.  The ABC said those agents did not violate agency policy and they returned to active duty last month. 

We’re told the report is expected to be released this week.

  • Sources: Governor's Office to Release Report of Martese Johnson ArrestMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.