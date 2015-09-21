Sources: Governor's Office to Release Report of Martese Johnson Arrest

After months of saying no, we have confirmed that Governor Terry McAuliffe's office is now expected to release the administrative report of the bloody arrest of a University of Virginia student.

Two sources outside the governor's office say the report will be released pending signed consent agreements from those involved.

The review was conducted by the Virginia State Police following Martese Johnson’s arrest in March. State Alcoholic Beverage Control agents arrested Johnson outside a bar because they suspected he had a fake ID. All charges were eventually dropped.

The administrative review was into allegations of wrongdoings by the agents. The ABC said those agents did not violate agency policy and they returned to active duty last month.

We’re told the report is expected to be released this week.