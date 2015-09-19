Wild Virginia Rallies Opposition to Dominion's Federal Filings of Pipeline Plans

The nonprofit environmental group Wild Virginia is rallying supporters to keep the Atlantic Coast Pipeline proposed by Dominion out of the George Washington National Forest.

This latest push comes a day after Dominion filed its application with federal regulators.

Wild Virginia has teamed up with environmental groups across West Virginia, Virginia, and North Carolina to spread the word about how they say this pipeline could destroy the land.

The organization has been involved in several public events in the region and has even sponsored a film about the pipeline's potential impacts.

Activists say Virginia's forests are very sensitive environments and that there is no way to avoid the destruction that would occur if the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves Dominion's natural gas pipeline.

Wild Virginia say it will continue to do what it can to protect the community. "We'll continue in every way possible to oppose this because we think it's just bad for Virginia, it's bad for our forests, our ecosystems and it's bad for communities...because communities rely on the good environmental factors that we're trying to protect," says David Sligh.

Community members have the option to become intervenors - which will allow them to submit comments to FERC, file briefs, and appear before a court.

Wild Virginia says it plans to roll out a guide early next week that will help people register as official intervenors with FERC.

NBC29 has reached out to Dominion for comment, but has yet to hear back from them. This story will be updated with Dominion’s response, should we receive one.