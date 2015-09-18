Nelson County Petitions Federal Agency Against Pipeline

After years of planning and review, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, LLC finally submitted its project proposal to federal regulators Friday. At the same time, people in Nelson County are petitioning the same federal agency to protect their historic land from that project.

The filing to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and its supporting documents is approximately 32,000 pages long. Dominion representatives say that includes public comment and environmental studies. But opponents in Nelson County aren’t satisfied.

Last week, supervisors in Nelson County sent a resolution to the agency detailing two historic areas in the county that are in the pipeline's proposed path.

The South Rockfish Valley District and the Warminster District along the James River have been declared eligible to be on the National Historic Register.

Meanwhile, Dominion representatives say they have done their due diligence in selecting the best path for the line.

"We've been involved in the community for more than a year and a half working through lots of issues, talking to lots of folks. Sixty - roughly - public meetings, talking to thousands of landowners, other interested parties, local governments, trying to find the best route for a really essential project for Virginia and for North Carolina," said Chet Wade, a spokesman for Dominion.

While the decision is now in the agency’s hands, Dominion says it will continue to take input from people affected by the project.

Dominion says it expects a preliminary environmental impact statement from the agency in 6 to 8 months, and a final decision in about a year.