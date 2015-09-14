Spencer Burke
Vietnam Veterans Gather in McIntire Park for Rededication Ceremony
There is a new -- and formal -- and well deserved -- recognition Friday for Charlottesville's memorial to those who fought in Vietnam.Full Story
Albemarle County Police Making Sure Students Stay Safe During Prom
With prom right around the corner, the Albemarle County Police Department is making sure high school students are staying safe by not driving impaired or distracted.Full Story
Hollymead Elementary Students Use Art Skills to Help Endangered Animals
An annual art show at Hollymead Elementary school is featuring drawings and paintings of endangered animals created by students to help raise money to protect wildlife around the world.Full Story
Katrina Callsen Running for Rio District of Albemarle Co. School Board
Katrina Callsen is running for a spot on the Albemarle County School Board.Full Story
UVA Studying Effects of Exercise on Different Levels of Nicotine Smokers
Researchers at the University of Virginia are studying the effects of exercise on those who smoke reduced nicotine cigarettes versus regular cigarettes.Full Story
Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Hosts Spring Luncheon
Bronco Mendenhall was the keynote speaker at the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual spring luncheon held on Tuesday.Full Story
University of Virginia Hosts First Farmers Market for Earth Week
The University of Virginia is kicking off Earth week by hosting its first farmers market event Monday.Full Story
Consulting Firm Hearing Public Input on Belmont Bridge Design
Any questions you have about Charlottesville's Belmont Bridge design process can be answered this week downtown.Full Story
Gov. McAuliffe Speaks at Tom Tom Founders Festival Event
Governor Terry McAuliffe hopes to inspire students to get in business. McAuliffe stopped by the Paramount Theater Thursday to take part in Tom Tom Founders Festival's Youth Summit.Full Story
Charlottesville, Albemarle County Schools Receive Grant for Gardening
The Piedmont Gardener Association awarded 14 schools and organizations in Charlottesville and Albemarle County grant money to help promote horticulture in kids.Full Story
