Spencer Burke joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter. She graduated cum laude from Syracuse University where she majored in broadcast and digital journalism with a minor in Chinese studies.

Spencer spent her entire junior year abroad. She studied her fall semester at Tsinghua University in Beijing, then had the privilege to serve as an intern with NBC during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. She completed her junior year studies in London.

Spencer has a love for learning, especially languages. While in college she developed an interest in Chinese culture, and has taken lessons in Mandarin over the past few years. She also started learning Spanish as early as 3 years of age and throughout her college years.

Spencer secured two summer internships during college break. She interned with Nancy Glass Productions in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, and Fox 29 News in Philadelphia.

In her spare time, she loves to travel, run, listen to music, write, spend time with her family, (especially her Aunt Yvonne, who lives in Richmond) and placate her two lovable dogs, Sophie and Champ.

Spencer is thrilled to be working in Charlottesville and doing a job that she feels she was destined to do. She would love to hear from viewers, so, feel free to share story ideas with her via twitter or email.