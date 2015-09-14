Hollymead Elementary Dedicates Playground to Slain Teacher

An Albemarle County Elementary School is remembering one of its teachers who was killed last year.

Robin Aldridge taught pre-school at Hollymead Elementary. She and her daughter were found murdered inside their Charlottesville home last December.

The school is now dedicating its new playground in Aldridge's memory. The new playground includes a plaque at the entrance featuring artwork that represents memories of her former students and colleagues.

"Losing Robin was difficult not only for us here at Hollymead, but for everybody who had been touched by her, so it was really important that we do something that kept her memory alive and that we made sure that we were remembering the really good things," says Nancy Teel, Hollymead Principal.

The school also plans to add musical playground equipment. A concert at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Wednesday night will help raise money for that project.