GOP Lawmakers to Hold Hearing on Martese Johnson Arrest Report

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Two Republican lawmakers say they will hold a hearing in the near future on why the public can't see a report by the Virginia State Police into the bloody arrest of a University of Virginia student by Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control agents.

Sen. Frank Watkins and Del. Todd Gilbert announced Wednesday their plans for a joint hearing.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe ordered the review after Alcoholic Beverage Control agents arrested Martese Johnson outside a Charlottesville pub in March. Photos and video of the bloodied 20-year-old were circulated widely on social media. McAuliffe's administration said personnel rules prohibit the disclosure of the report.

A prosecutor said a separate criminal investigation found no evidence of malice by the officers, who weren't charged. Charges against Johnson were dismissed.

